Meissner Corporation, Castlebar today celebrated the official opening of its manufacturing facility on the Breaffy road.

Although the facility has been producing therapeutic manufacturing systems for Meissner’s pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical client base, since March of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the official Grand Opening Celebration until today.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in California, U.S.A., the company operates globally and supports clients worldwide.

Meissner’s product portfolio enables the development and manufacture of critical medicines in therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiology and immunology. The company recently played a leading role in the industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical products that enabled the development, manufacture, and distribution of numerous vaccines.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney says “the West Region has become a hub for leading biopharma companies and Meissner opening their first facility outside the US, in Castlebar, truly is a vote of confidence in the West, and its talented workforce. .

John O’Shea, Director of Operations at the Castlebar plant says “Meissner currently has over 90 employees at the Castlebar facility and looks forward to continuing to add team members to support future growth.