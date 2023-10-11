Mayo has seen the second highest increase of burglaries by Garda Division in the past year, according to new figures.

The stats from Phone Watch also show the Sligo/Leitrim region saw the highest increase in burglaries over the last 12 months where there was a 25% rise in home break-ins in the area.

There was also a significant rise in Mayo at 17%, the second highest in the country with an increase of 153.

Roscommon/Longford and Galway garda divisions have both seen decreases in the number of reported burglaries with decreases of 166 and 362 respectively.

PhoneWatch have also warned people to be vigilant, as burglary rates often go up over winter months.

Their 6 security tips include locking windows and doors, securing keys, leaving a light on and safeguarding valuables.

Ask a neighbour if you are away to do certain things around the house so as not to seem empty and to get an alarm and use it.