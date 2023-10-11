A Mayo student is to be honoured by Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) at a ceremony later this month, following his success at the World Skill Ireland Championships

Mechanical automation and maintenance fitter apprentice Gary Golden from Swinford, won gold in his category.

He was upported by Lecturer in the Mechanical & Automobile Engineering Department Keith O’Brien.

Gary is employed by Olandi Engineering in Castlebar.

In total 12 TUS based apprentices qualified for the World Skills Ireland finals this year, held in the RDS, Dublin, with three of the entrees bringing home gold.TUS is a leading provider of apprenticeship education in both craft and consortia-led apprenticeships. It trains in the excess of 2,000 apprentices annually across a range of disciplines.