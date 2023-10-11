There is an outstanding debt on the Crimlin/ Ross Group Water Scheme outside Castlebar and the debt must be addressed before Irish Water will take over the scheme, according to Castlebar Fianna Fail councillor Martin McLoughlin.

The councillor was one of a number of local elected councillors that met with representatives of Irish Water earlier this week. The councillors were seeking clarification from the water utility company over a number of outstanding local issues.

Councillor McLoughlin is now urging the trustees of the Crimlin/ Ross Group Water Scheme to work with Mayo County Council to engage with Irish Water and to resolve the outstanding debt, of in excess of 70,000.

He says Irish Water says credits are available to the scheme on the debt, but they must make the relevant applications to avail of them, adding that the community of the scheme will not be expected to come up with the total amount now due.

Councillor McLoughlin spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about why Irish Water, has not as yet, as promised, taken over this particular Group Water Scheme…