Mayo Says No to Racism - Building an Inclusive Mayo Together- is a seminar that took place this morning in the Arts Centre in Ballina for Social Inclusion Awareness Week.

The conference represented a collaborative endeavour involving Ballina 2023, and Mayo County Council, and Mayo Says No to Racism group among others.

Ballina native and The New York Times’ Chief Africa Correspondent, Declan Walsh, connected live into this morning’s seminar from Kenya.

Dr. John Mulloy, a lecturer specialising in Art History, Critical Theory, Rural Arts, and Arts-based Community Development at ATU, Castlebar delivered the keynote speech and chaired a panel discussion on the topic “Through My Eyes,” involving individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds sharing their personal experiences and insights on racism.

Dr Mulloy spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the purpose of today’s Cairdeas Le Chéile seminar on Racism….