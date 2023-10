Luton Airport in London has suspended all flights until lunchtime - after a huge fire at one of its car parks that may have damaged 12-hundred vehicles.

Both in-bound and outbound flights to Ireland West Airport Knock today have been cancelled.

Part of the multi-storey Park in Luton has collapsed and five people are in hospital.

The local Fire and Rescue Service says it's still working to put out the flames, and are trying to protect the surrounding infrastructure.