Overnight increases to the carbon tax means petrol and diesel prices have risen again this morning.

Yesterday, the Government decided to defer the re-instatement of excise duty rises until April and August of next year.

However, a jump in the carbon tax means petrol prices are up 2 cents a litre while diesel is up 2.5 cents per litre.

The Finance Minister Michael McGrath defended the Government's decision to delay one tax while raising another.

He says they will review where prices stand before deciding to raise excise duty once again.