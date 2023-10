The Government has provided funding for up to 1,000 members of An Garda Siochana, as well as 250 civilian staff in specialist roles.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe says there will also be a 25 million euro increase to the Garda overtime budget.

It comes as interim rosters have been agreed on for Gardai earlier this week.

Speaking on yesterday's Budget, Fianna Fail Minister Dara Calleary told Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey more about those measures to be introduced for Gardai.