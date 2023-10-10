Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has approved the extension of the period for spreading lime until March 31st 2024.

That’s according to Senator Eugene Murphy following discussion with the Minister.

The Roscommon Galway Senator believes this is a move in the right direction and a bonus to the farming community.

This now means that farmers do not have to worry about meeting the spread deadline set for the end of this month, October 31st 2023.

Senator Murphy informed, however, that lime must still be bought by the same deadline of the end of this month.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the announcement, and also expressed his thoughts on what he believes will be a promising Budget 2024 for Irish farmers: