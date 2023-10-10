Among Michael McGrath’s much-anticipated announcements is a cut in the Universal Social Charge, increases to the renter’s tax credit, and more winter energy credits.

Unveiling Budget 2024, Minister Michael McGrath said he’s acutely aware that many household budgets are stretched at the moment.

In light of continued high inflation, a cost of living package worth €2.7 million has been announced, along with an income tax package worth €1.3 billion.

That will see the higher rate of income tax will increase to 42,000 and personal employee PAYE and earned income tax credits go up by €100.

The renter’s credit - introduced last year - will be increased to €750 for 2024.

While small landlords will benefit from a temporary tax relief scheme - rental income of €3,000 will be disregarded at standard rates in 2024, €4,000 in 2025, and €5,000 in 2026 and 2027.

Mortgage tax relief will come in the form of 1 year relief capped at €1,250.

The 4.5 per cent rate will fall to 4 percent, with the entry rate into the third point of USC being raised to €25,760.

Three energy credits of €150 each will be paid to households this winter.

Carbon Tax is on the rise to €56 per tonne from tomorrow - which will add 2 and half cent to the price of diesel and 2 point 1 cent to petrol.

A pack of cigarettes will soon cost you €16 and 75 cent, up from €16 at the moment - with Minister McGrath adding that a domestic tax on e-cigarettes will be introduced in next year’s budget.

The Budget announcement is continuing in the Dáil chamber.