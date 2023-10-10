Young men are the most common profile of person to find themselves struggling with both addiction and mental health issues.

That's according to Clinical Psychologist Sean Foy.

This is described as Dual diagnosis and is the idea of using a substance to cope with mental health issues or developing mental health issues due to consistent substance abuse.

Sean is a lecturer in Psychology and Mental Health and also works as a clinical psychologist.

He says the idea of dual diagnosis is most common among young men and can range from gambling addictions to use of illicit substances.

He spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan and began by explaining the more prominent groups that he sees that have both mental health issue and also struggle with addiction....