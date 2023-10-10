There's long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today.
There are 39 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country today.
There are 34 patients waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital and 15 at Mayo University Hospital and 1 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.
There are 547 patients on trolleys at Irish hospitals today, with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick, where 103 patients are waiting for a bed.