The current completion time allowed for the Croi Conaithe Scheme is totally ridiculous, according to one Ballina based Councillor.

Independent Cllr Mark Duffy is calling on the Department of Housing to increase the time frame allocated to the completion of works to derelict and vacant properties under the scheme.

He recently raised his concerns at a meeting of Mayo County Council, saying that there are a number of reasons as to why the 13 month window allowed must be extended.

Cllr Duffy has been giving more information on this to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: