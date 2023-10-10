An Garda Síochána have offered advice to the public with regards to crime prevention and the impact of burglaries on victims.

This comes as Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries throughout the county.

This information is very important to people across the region heading into the darker winter months.

Sergeant Sean Cunnane of Claremorris Garda Station is the Crime Prevention Officer for Mayo.

He has released the following statement to Midwest Radio News:

With the onset of the longer darker evenings, we are seeing an increase in the number of burglaries occurring right across the county of Mayo.

We are currently investigating a number of burglaries which occurred at private houses in Ballinrobe, Partry, Crossmolina, Foxford, Swinford, Claremorris, Aughamore, Irishtown, Ballyhaunis, Ballindine and Kilkelly.

We are appealing to the public for any information no matter how insignificant to report it to the Gardai.

Don’t just think because a car is parked in a driveway or along the road outside a house, that all is ok. Take details and report anything suspicious to us.

Anyone with information about these incidents, that could lead to the arrest of these offenders, is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 09490 38200or by reporting in confidence by calling the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666111

Impact of Burglaries on victims :

Even if nothing has been stolen, the thought of a stranger being in your home can be very distressing and feel like a violation of your security. Some people blame themselves if they forgot to secure a window or door. It’s important to remember it’s not your fault.

Children in particular can be very frightened and may need reassurance, even if they don’t talk much about what’s happened. Not all stolen goods are replaceable and some people may lose items of significant sentimental and personal value. This can be very upsetting.

Crime Prevention Advice:

There are some things you can do to help reduce the impact of a burglary and to improve your home security:

Turn on some lights, LED bulbs are more energy efficient than traditional bulbs.

Use timer switches/ motion detectors/ smart lights to turn on lights via phone

Use motion detector/sensor lights outside, make sure they cover the door and not just the area near the door.

Lock all doors and windows as part of your regular routine

Use an alarm – get it serviced and ensure battery pack is working

Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house

Marking your property can make it difficult for thieves to sell it on – and help you recover anything that does get stolen – consider the Garda Property App

Based on an analysis of burglaries, jewellery and cash remain the most common objects stolen.

Finally, thieves can strike at any time, so An Garda Síochána are keen to hear from anyone with information no matter how small this might be. If you see anything suspicious, please call us with as much information as you can, such as the registration number of a vehicle and a detailed description.