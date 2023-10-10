The funeral details have been announced for a young Roscommon man who died following a road traffic collision over the weekend.

Ian Conlon died when the car he was travelling in overturned at Scrine Hill outside Athleague in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning between 2.30am and 3am, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Ian will repose at his home in Slieve, Donamon, Co Roscommon tomorrow (Wednesday) evening from 4:00pm until 7:00pm.

For those attending the family home, you are kindly asked to follow the one way system approaching the house from Oran Well on the L6670 and departing by Clooneycolgan Church – with parking available at the briddge.

House private at all other times please.

Removal on Thursday morning arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Clooneycolgan for Mass of the Resurrection at 12:00pm.

Burial afterwards in Oran Cemetery.