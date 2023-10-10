The GRA have welcomed the new interim roster for their members following yesterday's meeting with Garda officials.

Management met all four Garda Associations on Monday to try and resolve the issue over Garda rosters that lead to threats of industrial action from members earlier this month.

Following yesterday's meeting, the sides struck a deal that would see the interim roster come into place shortly.

A more substantial and permanent roster will be confirmed in the next few weeks when the sides come to the table again.

GRA President Brendan O'Connor says he's happy with the interim registry as it's close to what they wanted originally.