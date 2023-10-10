Workers, pensioners and social welfare recipients are to see more money in their pockets as a result of the Budget when it's announced today.

Meanwhile, childcare rates are to drop by another 25%, in details to be revealed this lunchtime.

Among the measures to be included in this years Budget is a €12 across-the-board increase to social welfare and pension payments.

There will be a temporary mortgage relief of up to €1,250 for struggling households.

The entry point to 2.5% rate of USC will be increased, while the 4.5% rate will be reduced to 4%.

Parents will see a further cut in childcare fees, as Minister Roderic O'Gorman secured the full 25% reduction which yesterday wasn't looking likely.

There will be a double payment of child benefit in December, but the rate of €140 will remain as is.

The free school book scheme will be extended to first, second and third year students in post-primary.

The half-price young adult transport ticket has been extended to include 24 and 25 year olds.

Families earning less than €100,000 a year will see college fees halved to €1,500.

In Justice, an additional 800 to 1000 new Gardai will be trained in Templemore, while there will be a Garda Reserve recruitment campaign for the first time since 2017.

All the details will be revealed by Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe this lunchtime.