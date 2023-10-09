Radiographers at the University of Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

This will be for up to and including strike action in a dispute over safe staffing levels.

The decision comes after months of frustration over issues of recruitment and retention in the sector.

SIPTU say its members are facing a significant extra workload amid a 20 % staffing deficit.

SIPTU members have put forward proposals to address these issues in recent weeks, but these have been rejected by management.

They detail that management’s reluctance to consider additional out of hours services is at odds with the stated positions of the Minister for Health and HSE CEO.

UHG is one of the few hospitals and acute stroke centres in the country that does not provide an on-site radiographer at out of hours times for CT scans.