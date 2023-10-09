A Charlestown pharmacist has been included on the list of finalists for the 2023 People’s Pharmacist of the Year Award, in association with Panadol.

Niamh Colleran of Colleran’s Pharmacy is the sole Connacht pharmacist on the list.

The announcement came from Ireland’s leading pharmacy publication Irish Pharmacy News.

During the month of September, local pharmacists were nominated for the awards by members of the public with over 400 nominations coming nationwide.

There are now just eight left on the shortlist for the award.

Voting is now open until Sunday October 22, and further information is available on www.pharmacynewsireland.com

The 2023 People’s Pharmacist Finalists are:

Mark McPhillips, Marks Staywell Pharmacy, Ardee, Co. Louth

Tony Fitzsimmons, Collon Pharmacy, Collon, Co. Louth

Stephen Bradley, Meaghers Pharmacy Baggot Street, Co. Dublin

Jessica Millar, Grants Pharmacy, Arklow, Co. Wicklow

Garret Harrington, Harringtons Pharmacy, Ballincollig, Co. Cork

Brian O’Sullivan, Gannons Pharmacy, Coolscart, Co. Limerick

Ray Walsh, Ray Walsh Totalhealth Pharmacy, Co. Tipperary

Niamh Colleran, Colleran’s Life Pharmacy, Charles town, Co. Mayo