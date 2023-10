The Erris Branch of I.N.H.F.A are holding a meeting tonight at 8pm in Kiltane GAA Complex, Bangor.

Topics on the night include:

- Problem with Acres Scheme.

- The delay in our payments.

- What will the Natura Restoration project mean to you and your way of Farming.

- Also, any other problems that Farmers facing.

This meeting is open to all farmers, members and non members of the I.N.H.F.A.

Everyone is very welcome.