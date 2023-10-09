Almost 2,000 customers have been affected by power outages in the Ballinrobe area today.
Shortly after 1:00pm this afternoon two different power outages were reported on the ESB PowerCheck website.
One outage where 1,190 people were affected was restored at 2:08pm this afternoon.
Another outage is currently affecting 714 customers in the Ballinrobe area and the estimated restoration time is 4:45pm.
The ESB stated:
“We apologise for the loss of supply.
“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”
For more information you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie