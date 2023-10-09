Almost 2,000 customers have been affected by power outages in the Ballinrobe area today.

Shortly after 1:00pm this afternoon two different power outages were reported on the ESB PowerCheck website.

One outage where 1,190 people were affected was restored at 2:08pm this afternoon.

Another outage is currently affecting 714 customers in the Ballinrobe area and the estimated restoration time is 4:45pm.

The ESB stated:

“We apologise for the loss of supply.

“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

For more information you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie