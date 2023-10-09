Local councillors are left taking the blame for the failure to secure a reduction in speed limits along local and regional roads, when it’s not in reality in their hands. That’s the view of Ballinrobe based councillor Patsy O’Brien.

Councillor O’Brien raised the matter at the monthly Claremorris/ Swinford Municipal District meeting, admitting that local councillors are the people who sign off on such changes, but he argues their hands are completely tied, as they must take into account the views/ reports of engineers, gardai and other experts on whether or not it is safe to make such changes.

The Independent councillor was speaking as "a pause" has been imposed on a national review of speed limits in light of the number of recent fatalities and serious injuries on Irish roads.

He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the unrealistic expectation of the public that local councillors can just decide on changing any speed limit on a local or regional road….