Sharkey Hill Community Centre, in Westport town needs to be assessed for pyrite, according to the Chairman of the facility, local Independent councillor Johno O’Malley.

The councillor raised his concerns with council management at a recent meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District.

Councillor O’Malley says looking at the structure, without being an expert, he is concerned that it may have pyrite in it, particularly he says, because a number of houses in the locality have been deemed as having pyrite.

He has called on Mayo County Council to investigate his concerns and spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his fear…



