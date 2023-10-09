A Castlebar woman who suffered serious injuries after being shot in Australia last week has spoken since the attack.

Social care worker Eileen Gibbons, 38, talked to her mother over the phone from her hospital bed on Saturday, four days after she was shot.

Eileen, who is mum to a one-year-old daughter Silvia, underwent two surgeries at the Royal Darwin Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was shot in what police believe to be a murder-suicide attempt by her ex-boyfriend.

The attack on Eileen occurred at his family home in Darwin on Tuesday last and it appears he then turned the gun on himself.

Authorities were called to the home on Sprigg Street in Millner just after 6.30pm local time on Tuesday after a neighbour heard two gunshots.

Eileen’s mother along with her aunt and one of her cousins are now planning to fly to Australia this week to be at her hospital bedside.

Eileen’s friends and family set up a GoFundMe effort at the weekend and it has already raised in excess of 83,000 euro.

The money will be used to pay for flights and accommodation for Eileen’s family to be with her during her recovery.