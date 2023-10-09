A local election candidate has stated that the people of Crimlin and Ross, just outside of Castlebar, are being ‘fobbed off’ by Irish Water.

Harry Barrett says that despite community members in Crimlin and Ross spending a fortune getting their scheme ready, Irish Water are still dragging their heels on taking over this scheme.

He detailed that in 2019, these people were lead to believe that they would be taken over by Uisce Eireann, and are still waiting.

Irish Water, Barrett says, insist that there is a debt of €70,000 on the scheme to be paid, but Mayo County Council disputes this due to credits given for the water saving measures, maintaining that there is now no debt on the scheme.

Mr Barrett has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: