Funeral details have been confirmed for a man who died on Inishbiggle Island on Friday last.

Christy Henry died when the car he was driving veered off road and entered a lake.

The collision occurred at around 8:30pm on Friday night and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them at Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Christy will repose at Lavelle's Funeral Home, Cashel on Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock until 6.30pm.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Ballycroy cemetery following funeral mass in the Church of the Holy Family at 12 noon.