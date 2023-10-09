A young man who lost his life in a road collision in Roscommon at the weekend has been named locally.

Ian Conlon died when the car he was travelling in overturned at Scrine Hill outside Athleague in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning between 2.30am and 3am, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Funeral details have not yet been released.