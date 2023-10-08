€207,000 has been allocated to Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB) as part of further education capital grants given to ETBs across the country.

The news has been welcomed by Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon who says the funding will support ETBs to continue to deliver important education courses.

The funding announced this week is in addition to the €507,500 which was approved in capital funding last April under the Devolved Capital Grant.

The Mayo Deputy told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about what the funding will mean for the MSLETB: