Tacu Family Resource Centre in Ballinrobe is set to receive funding from this year's Coca Cola Thank You fund.

The fund, in its 13th year, aims to support local non-profit organisations to empower young people through learning, inclusion and sustainable development.

Tacu centre is one of 28 organisations to be allocated monies and they will receive €5,000.

Conor Neylan is the Head of Communications with Coca Cola and he told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the fund and what some organisations in Mayo have used it for in the past: