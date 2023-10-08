The man who died in Friday night’s road traffic collision on Inishbiggle Island has been named locally.

Christy Henry died when the car he was driving veered off road and entered a lake.

The collision occurred at around 8:30pm on Friday night and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them at Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Christy’s funeral arrangements will be announced later.