The Tanaiste says Michael McGrath will be outlining details of a major initiative to help secure Ireland's economy and public services well into the future.

Micheal Martin addressed the Fianna Fail President's Dinner last night, ahead of the Finance Minister's budget on Tuesday.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin says next week is a big one because of the Budget.

He says the Government is determined to show both that it will invest in building up essential public services today â€“ and that they will be protected when the international economy turns down.

It will put in place reserves which will make sure that vital investment plans will be secured â€“ giving greater long-term stability to the professions and companies needed to deliver the most ambitious programme of investment our country has ever seen.

The Tanaiste says it has to take action to help families with the unique cost of living pressures they are facing, and when it comes to essential activities like heating homes and the weekly shop, families need help and it will respond.