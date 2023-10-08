Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Scrine Hill, Scrine, Co. Roscommon in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2.50am Gardaí were alerted to a single vehicle road traffic collision. A male driver, early 20s was fatally injured when the car he was driving overturned. A post mortem will take place in due course.

The scene of the collision is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI). The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area in the early hours of this morning between 2.30am and 3am, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.