A West of Ireland tech hub is looking to provide Irish companies with direct access to new global markets through a new programme.

Platform 94’s International Scale Up Programme was recently launched by Minister Dara Calleary, which is in partnership with Enterprise Ireland.

Previously known as Galway Technology Centre, Platform 94 is a fast growing focal point for entrepreneurs in the West and North West of the country who wish to scale their business to new heights.

Brian Muldoon is Client Scaling Manager at Platform94.

He has been explaining the importance of understanding the global market for Irish businesses that what to expand to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: