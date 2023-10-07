Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Inishbiggle Island, Achill, County Mayo yesterday evening, Friday 6th October 2023.

The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 8.30pm. The car veered off the road and entered a lake. The driver of the car, a male aged in his 60s, was recovered from the vehicle and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The body of the man has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

The scene of the collision is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI).

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them at Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.