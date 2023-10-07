A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Castlebar native and her family after she was shot in Australia.

Eileen Gibbons was left critically injured following the shooting and remains in a Darwin Hospital after undergoing surgery.

Northern Territory police were called to a house in the Milner area of Darwin last Tuesday evening following reports of gunshots.

Ms Gibbons was found with serious abdomen injuries.

A 35 year old man who was known to her was found dead at the scene.

Police believe he died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The fundraiser has been set up to help the Irish based members of Ms Gibbons’ family to travel out to Australia and be by her side.

More than €25,000 has been raised already