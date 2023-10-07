A man’s body was recovered by emergency services off the Mayo coast last night.

Achill Island Coast Guard posted to their social media that at 8:33pm yesterday evening (Friday October 6 2023), their volunteer rescue team was tasked to a casualty who was trapped in a submerged car at Innishbiggle.

While the D-Class was being launched, the casualty was recovered from the water and every effort was made to aid in the recovery.

They stated that Rescue 118 was also tasked, while two ambulance crews were also at the scene with the local doctor and people from the vicinity who helped with the rescue.

Achill Island Coast Guard stated:

“We would like to thank everyone involved in this recovery and may he Rest in Peace.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.