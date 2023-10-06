A man's body has been found in a car park in Limerick.

Gardaí­ says they're investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Gardaí­ and emergency services were alerted to the discovery of a body of a man in his 40s at around five o'clock this morning in Steamboat Quay Car Park.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, and the man's body remains at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí­ in Limerick are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Steamboat Quay, Dock Road this morning between 4am and 6am is asked to get in contact.