National Fire Safety Week begins next week with events taking place across County Mayo.

Every year countries around the world mark the first weeks of October as their week to raise awareness about the impact that fire safety can have on our lives.

On average, 32 people die in Ireland each year as a result of a fire, with house fires account for most fire fatalities.

Michael Dalton is the Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Castlebar Fire Station.

He has been giving more information about the week’s events to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

For more information you can also visit www.firesafetyweek.ie, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 094 906 4999.