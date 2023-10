Mayo native Karina Jakubowska will participate in tomorrow’s Galway Bay Half Marathon aiming to raise funds for her cousin Monika who is battling a rare form of bowel cancer.

Originally from Poland, Karina has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Monika as the treatment that is needed in Germany is very expensive.

Karina gave more information about Monika’s fight against cancer and tomorrow’s event to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: