The Garda Representative Association will bring proposals tabled by Commissioner Drew Harris to its central executive committee this evening.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors will do likewise tonight.

Talks got under way at 10:00am this morning at Garda Headquarters in Dublin.

Commissioner Drew Harris met representatives of the Garda Representative Association, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, as well as the Superintendents Association and the Chiefs Association.

Sources say that tensions have been eased. While it’s understood that the adoption of any roster will be pushed out to next year.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had originally set a deadline of November 6th for the introduction of his revised roster.

The GRA and AGSI will meet the Garda Commissioner again on Monday.