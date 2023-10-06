The community of Lahardane say despite there being a doctor ready to take over the vacant GP position in the village, the GMS registration number has now been assigned to Crossmolina and the HSE say a retransfer could result in a potential law suit.

Members of the community of Lahardane met with HSE representatives today at the Primary Care Centre in Claremorris as the North Mayo community are in their sixth day without a local GP.

The HSE gave confirmation at today’s meeting, chaired by Minister Dara Calleary, that the previous Lahardane GP has officially transferred to Crossmolina along with the GMS registration number.

Lahardane community representatives detailed that there is a doctor willing to relocate to Lahardane to commence practice.

In response, the HSE informed them that the transfer of the GMS number back to Lahardane would be considered as a breach of contract and result in a potential law suit.

The community declined an offer by the HSE of a local clinic in conjunction with services already in Crossmolina.

The HSE gave a commitment to meet with the proposed new doctor and the local community.

Leader of the Rural Ireland Organisation Gerry Loftus, who was present at today’s meeting, told Midwest News that they are ‘holding on to that commitment’ from the HSE, however, protests will recommence if nothing is ‘concrete’ soon.

The next protest is planned outside the ED of Mayo University Hospital next week.