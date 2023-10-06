A cut on energy costs and a bumper tax package which would see a greater take home pay for workers are among the proposals in Sinn Fein's Alternative Budget for 2024.

The party made their pre budget submission earlier this week ahead of Budget day next Tuesday.

Mayo TD Rose Conway Walsh says the money is there for the government to build even more social housing that they plan, and extra bonuses for elderly people can be made possible.

She believes many of the measures could be adopted by the Government to help major issues including healthcare, childcare and the cost of fuel.

Deputy Conway Walsh told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about some of the measures listed in Sinn Fein's alternative budget....