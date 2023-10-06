A boil water notice for householders and businesses on Clare Island off Co Mayo has been lifted, over four months after it was imposed.

Uisce Éireann says the communtity can now resume normal use of the supply.

The notice followed the detection of cryptosporidium in the water being supplied to homes and businesses, last June.

The 'do not consume' restrictions were in place for 18 weeks.

Uisce Éireann said the lifting of the notice comes as plans for an upgrade of the island's water treatment plant are being progressed.