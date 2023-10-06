A number of Mayo businesses have been shortlisted for the Irish Family Business Awards.

Now in its 5th year, has become a highly anticipated event that recognises the dedication, innovation, and resilience of family-run enterprises across the nation. This year, there are 22 diverse categories for businesses to compete in, reflecting the rich tapestry of Irish family businesses.

Ultrapure Laboratories top the nominations list with 4 nominations, namely Family Business CSR award, Manufacturing and Engineering Family Business award, Retail and Wholesale Family Business of the year and Rising Star award.

Outdoor Explorers Preschool has also been nominated for a Rising Star award.

Mescan Brewery has received 2 nominations in the Agri Family business of the year and Family Food and Drink Producer of the Year.

O'Hara's of Foxford have also been nominated for Family Food and Drink Producer of the Year and Family Business Longevity award.

Croagh Patrick Seafood and Tours have been shortlisted for Family Food and Drink Producer of the Year while Nevins Newfield inn is the sole Mayo nomination in the Innovative Family Business Award.

The winners will be announced at a gala luncheon in the Mansion House next month .