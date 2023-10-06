Strike action is set to hit numerous health services across the region from the 17th of this month, as Section 39 health workers intend taking strike action. Health workers in services like Cheshire Ireland, The Irish Wheelchair Association, Western Care , Ability West and others plan to go on strike on that day, and remain on strike until they secure what they term “fair pay”.

Section 39 workers do similar jobs to Section 38 workers, however, Section 38 workers are employed by the HSE, while Section 39 workers are not.

This long running dispute, centres on Section 39 workers getting parity of pay for the same job. Many are members of SIPTU, Forsa and INMO trade unions.

The unions involved have failed to secure a resolution of the dispute from the government, working with the WRC.

Brian Conroy is the SIPTU shop steward in Cheshire Ireland and he’s been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the service provided and why Section 39 workers have voted overwhelmingly for strike action….