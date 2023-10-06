A Sligo councillor has called on the Transport Minister to review his decision to put the upgrade of the N17 on the long finger.

Councillor Martin Connolly says in particular the stretch of road from Charlestown up as far as Ballinacarra is dangerous and motorists are 'putting their lives at risk'

He spoke of one incident last week in which a lorry and a bus met on the stretch of road and found it extremely difficult to pass each other due to how narrow the road was.

The Fine Gael councillor says the project needs to be revisited as many bigger vehicles now even find themselves losing their wing mirrors because of how tight the road is.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....