The billionaire Comer brothers’ UK arm have requested an urgent meeting with council officials following last month’s decision by Greenwich council, ordering it to tear down two newly built London tower blocks over planning breaches.

They say the council has not responded to the request of a meeting to address the issue and formally request the withdrawal of the notice.

It also has major implications for 100 tenants who have already moved into some of the 204 apartments in the scheme.

The local council for The Royal Borough of Greenwich said it had taken the decision to order the destruction of the scheme, citing what it said are 26 “main deviations to the original planning permission”.

In an update on the case on October 5th Comer Homes said it is still awaiting a response from the council to its request for a meeting to discuss the enforcement notice.

Comer Homes say the building is safe and has been inspected and approved by the UK’s Building Control Authority has inspected and approved the construction.