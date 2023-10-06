A teenage boy has appeared before Ballinasloe District Court, charged in connection with a fatal car crash last April, in which two other teenagers died.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, faces a total of five charges.

All relate to an incident at Glennagarraun, outside Headford, Co Galway, in the early hours of 10 April last.

Two fourteen year olds - Lucas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan - died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

During a brief hearing at the Courthouse in Ballinasloe yeserday, Judge Vincent Deane heard that the boy has been charged with dangerous driving causing death; dangerous driving causing serious harm; unauthorised taking of a vehicle; driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Inspector Adrian Queeney told the Court the State consented to bail subject to a number of conditions.

Judge Deane remanded the youth on bail, until a sitting of Tuam District Court later this month.