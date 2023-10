The winners of Ireland's tidy town will be announced today.

More than 600 TidyTowns volunteers from all across Ireland will attend the awards ceremony at Croke Park.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the competition and, with nearly 900 community groups involved, its attracted one of its highest level of entries ever.

The Minister at the Department of Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys says the Tidy Towns are a recognition of the hundreds of volunteers who take part.