The Taoiseach has been asked directly to intervene in a threatened indefinite strike by staff in community and voluntary sector organisations.

Workers are looking for a commitment that equal pay be restored to put them on parity with HSE workers.

19 organisations will strike on 17 October.

A letter sent to Leo Varadkar co-signed by a number of the groups, outlines their concern at a lack of any progress or serious initiative to resolve the dispute